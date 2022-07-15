Patton Fund Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFX traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.23. 5,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,992. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.85. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.25 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.43.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

