Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.78. 45,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,850,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.