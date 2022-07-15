Patton Fund Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,124,883. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.27. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

