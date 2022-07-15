Parkland Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Parkland in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar expects that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.
Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.16 billion.
Shares of PKI stock opened at C$32.34 on Friday. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$31.18 and a 12-month high of C$41.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43.
In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.40, for a total transaction of C$394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 683,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,941,523. Also, Director James Pantelidis bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 244,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,494,193.40. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,646 shares of company stock worth $1,738,445.
Parkland Company Profile (Get Rating)
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
Featured Stories
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.