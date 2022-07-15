Parkland Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Parkland in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar expects that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.16 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.33.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$32.34 on Friday. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$31.18 and a 12-month high of C$41.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.40, for a total transaction of C$394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 683,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,941,523. Also, Director James Pantelidis bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 244,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,494,193.40. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,646 shares of company stock worth $1,738,445.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

