Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PARA. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.78.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $24.12 on Monday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Paramount Global had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

