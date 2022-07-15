Paragon Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Paragon Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 101,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $379.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.55. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

