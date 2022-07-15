Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Short Interest Update

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 640.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pandora A/S Stock Performance

Shares of PANDY stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.92. 16,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,953. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.91. Pandora A/S has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $857.88 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Pandora A/S

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PANDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pandora A/S from 710.00 to 680.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pandora A/S from 940.00 to 810.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pandora A/S from 780.00 to 710.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pandora A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $812.50.

(Get Rating)

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.