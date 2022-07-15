Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Short Interest Update

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 640.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Pandora A/S Stock Performance
Shares of PANDY stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.92. 16,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,953. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.91. Pandora A/S has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14.
Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $857.88 million for the quarter.
About Pandora A/S
Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.
