Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Stock Price Down 10%

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Rating) dropped 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 13,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 11,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.28.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter.

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third-party administrators, municipalities, and other industries in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiates legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California customers.

