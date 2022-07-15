P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 52,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 136,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIII. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,194,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $787,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

