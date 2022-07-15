Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
OXBR stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 83.77%.
About Oxbridge Re (Get Rating)
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
