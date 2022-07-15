Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

OXBR stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 83.77%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

