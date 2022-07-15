Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a C$1.35 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORTIF opened at $0.21 on Monday. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. It develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; Ortho-M, a biopolymer for meniscus repair; Ortho-C, a biopolymer for articular cartilage repair; and Ortho-V, a biopolymer for osteoarthritis healing, as well as ORTHO-T, a biopolymer formulation for tendon healing and regeneration.

