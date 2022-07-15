Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barclays

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $27.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OPRT. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of OPRT opened at $8.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.05. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $208,354.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,296.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 113.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

