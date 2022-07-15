Oddz Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $350,774.00 (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $350,774.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00052052 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023832 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002059 BTC.
Oddz Profile
Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.
Oddz Coin Trading
