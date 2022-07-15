OAX Hits Market Capitalization of $3.40 Million (OAX)

OAX (OAX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. OAX has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $44,543.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OAX has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,807.98 or 0.99980983 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official website is oax.org. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

