NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at KeyCorp

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.15.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $153.72 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.29.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

