Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, an increase of 587.7% from the June 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NAN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.77. 285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,750. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
