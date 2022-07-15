Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, an increase of 587.7% from the June 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NAN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.77. 285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,750. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAN. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 70,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

