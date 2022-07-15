Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NRIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nurix Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.44.

Shares of NRIX opened at $16.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $756.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.76. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $37.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.89% and a negative net margin of 399.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,272,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

