Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM)

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.60 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EPM. Roth Capital downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.
Shares of EPM opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $175.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.13.
Evolution Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.
