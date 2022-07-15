Noble Financial Initiates Coverage on Ortho Regenerative Technologies (CNSX:ORTH)

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies (CNSX:ORTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.35 target price on the stock.
Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.00.
Ortho Regenerative Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
