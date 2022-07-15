Noble Financial Initiates Coverage on Ortho Regenerative Technologies (CNSX:ORTH)

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies (CNSX:ORTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.35 target price on the stock.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

Get Ortho Regenerative Technologies alerts:

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopedic and sports medicine technology company, engages in researching and developing novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a freeze-dried formulation for the treatment of rotator cuff tears; and Ortho-M, a freeze-dried formulation for the treatment of meniscus tears that are under the large animal studies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Regenerative Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.