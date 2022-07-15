Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $106 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,571,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,003,000. Bank of America makes up 0.7% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,144,000 after buying an additional 501,064 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,975,000 after buying an additional 2,228,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,906,000 after buying an additional 994,774 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.39.

Bank of America stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,451,813. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.03. The stock has a market cap of $254.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

