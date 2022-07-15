Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $55.06 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,305 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 211,113 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $55,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after buying an additional 1,553,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after buying an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after acquiring an additional 265,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $2,266,923,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,860,224. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $159.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.40 and a 200 day moving average of $151.22.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.08.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

