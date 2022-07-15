NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,472 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 2.2% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of NIKE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 476.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,113 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $103.14. The stock had a trading volume of 344,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,316,112. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $162.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

