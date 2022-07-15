NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Trading 6.3% Higher

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.19 and last traded at C$2.01. 131,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 144,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextSource Materials from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$201.02 million and a PE ratio of -3.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.23.

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

