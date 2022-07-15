NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCD) Stock Price Down 2.5%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCD – Get Rating) shares fell 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.38. 10,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 49,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.

NextSource Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSRCD)

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

