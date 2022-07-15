NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.23-$3.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.86.

NEE stock opened at $80.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.69. The stock has a market cap of $157.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $6,565,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 238,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after buying an additional 39,807 shares during the period. Coann Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $8,400,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 156.7% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in NextEra Energy by 32.5% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

