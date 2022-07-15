Newton One Investments LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 8.7% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,211,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.59. 62,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,921. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

