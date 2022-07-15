NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of NETSTREIT worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,548,000 after acquiring an additional 868,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,821,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 374,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 373,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 365,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTST. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

NTST opened at $20.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $980.96 million, a PE ratio of 227.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 0.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 888.99%.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

