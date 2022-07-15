NEST Protocol (NEST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $97.83 Million

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $97.83 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,070.90 or 1.00008975 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

