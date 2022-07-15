NBT Bank N A NY Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,581 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hedge Fund Activity

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 512.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,813,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $71.38 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average of $77.15.

