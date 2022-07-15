NBT Bank N A NY Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 47,901.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,432 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,802,000 after acquiring an additional 836,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $41.85 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

