NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Trading of iShares Biotechnology ETF

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IBB opened at $121.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.23. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $177.37.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

