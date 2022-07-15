NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 246 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after acquiring an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after acquiring an additional 655,371 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $2,689,030,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM stock opened at $163.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.35, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.70.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total transaction of $1,770,206.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,352,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $292,776.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total transaction of $1,770,206.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,352,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,443 shares of company stock worth $15,321,434. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

