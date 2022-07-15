Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 7,223 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SON. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,268,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,783,000 after purchasing an additional 701,528 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,757,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,210,000 after purchasing an additional 557,876 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,083,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,612,000 after purchasing an additional 175,577 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,559,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,679 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,410,000 after purchasing an additional 49,129 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Shares of SON stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -147.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average is $58.61.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -502.55%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

