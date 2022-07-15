Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 13,592 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 131.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

IJR stock opened at $91.24 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.26.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

