NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 401,500 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the June 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NH traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.52. 2,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,247. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72. The company has a market cap of $46.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.73. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.51.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

(Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.