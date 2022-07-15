MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Lowered to C$68.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$68.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$68.00.

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$54.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$51.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.47. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$45.20 and a 1 year high of C$72.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.94%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

