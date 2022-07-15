Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Barclays

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.25.

COOP opened at $37.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.44. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,952,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,915 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,854,420. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

