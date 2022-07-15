Morgan Stanley Trims Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Target Price to $111.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.07.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $99.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

