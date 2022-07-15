Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.775 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Morgan Stanley has increased its dividend by an average of 24.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Morgan Stanley has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $7.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

MS stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $130.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.53.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,303,000 after acquiring an additional 67,791 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $451,711,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,888,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,459,000 after buying an additional 441,631 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 759,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,344,000 after buying an additional 63,086 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 682,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,673,000 after buying an additional 67,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

