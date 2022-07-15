Morgan Stanley Cuts Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $262.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $262.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

SBNY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Signature Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $305.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $315.85.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $183.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.44 and its 200 day moving average is $269.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. The company had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Signature Bank by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,338 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $11,762,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,545,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 335,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,600,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

