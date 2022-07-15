Morgan Stanley Cuts JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $127.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM opened at $108.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.