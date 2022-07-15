Morgan Stanley Boosts PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $36.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.22. The stock had a trading volume of 97,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.21. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $44.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,905,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $1,826,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $43,780,634.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,905,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,683,987 shares of company stock valued at $147,334,916 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.