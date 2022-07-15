Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Gap Up to $8.62

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.62, but opened at $9.08. Momentive Global shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 5,783 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNTV shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Momentive Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

Momentive Global Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentive Global

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $116.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Momentive Global by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,712,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

