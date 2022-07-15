Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 302.9% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MTSFY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,047. Mitsui Fudosan has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $74.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.12.
About Mitsui Fudosan
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsui Fudosan (MTSFY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.