Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 302.9% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MTSFY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,047. Mitsui Fudosan has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $74.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.12.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

