Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 311 ($3.70).

MAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.28) to GBX 225 ($2.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.69) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.21) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of LON:MAB opened at GBX 160.70 ($1.91) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 199.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 226.95. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 158.80 ($1.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 302.80 ($3.60). The stock has a market cap of £959.99 million and a PE ratio of 535.67.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

