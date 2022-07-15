Misbloc Reaches Market Cap of $23.16 Million (MSB)

Misbloc (MSB) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Misbloc has a market capitalization of $23.16 million and approximately $313,821.00 worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Misbloc has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Misbloc coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,955.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Misbloc Profile

MSB is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,519,940 coins. Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io . Misbloc’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Misbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Misbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Misbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

