Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Purchases 143,221 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 143,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $668,842.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 468,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,227.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 14th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 2,435 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $11,176.65.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 61,132 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $292,210.96.

On Thursday, June 30th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 98,656 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $459,736.96.

NDLS stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $4.67. 135,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $214.05 million, a PE ratio of -234.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $112.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDLS. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 15.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 9.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

