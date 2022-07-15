Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MU. Citigroup reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology stock opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.79. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

