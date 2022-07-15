Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Lowered to $61.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $76.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.37.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 78,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

