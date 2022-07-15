Mettalex (MTLX) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Mettalex (MTLX) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Mettalex coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mettalex has a market cap of $179,256.64 and approximately $105,513.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mettalex has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004776 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00051993 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00024600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001844 BTC.
Mettalex Coin Profile
Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Mettalex Coin Trading
